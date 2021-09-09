Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Chemed worth $16,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,504,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Chemed by 1,332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemed by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Chemed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

CHE opened at $475.86 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

