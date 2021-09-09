Swiss National Bank Has $16.47 Million Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Starwood Property Trust worth $16,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 168,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43,946 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

STWD opened at $25.11 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

