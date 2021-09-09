Swiss National Bank Has $16.52 Million Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SITE. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.44.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $3,277,102.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $527,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,213 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,983. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITE opened at $202.83 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.41 and a 1 year high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

