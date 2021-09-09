Swiss National Bank Has $17.98 Million Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of STORE Capital worth $17,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,087,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR opened at $35.80 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

