Swiss National Bank Has $18.11 Million Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of National Retail Properties worth $18,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,727,000 after buying an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after buying an additional 55,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,155,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,997,000 after purchasing an additional 118,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NNN stock opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NNN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.