Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $19,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Shares of ZION opened at $56.50 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

