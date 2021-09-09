Swiss National Bank Sells 10,600 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Ciena worth $19,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ciena by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $116,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,399 shares of company stock worth $3,426,737 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CIEN opened at $56.25 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.