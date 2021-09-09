Swiss National Bank Sells 20,900 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Ovintiv worth $18,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,463,000 after purchasing an additional 311,305 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. Research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

