Swiss National Bank Sells 8,000 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Encompass Health worth $17,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

NYSE:EHC opened at $79.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.