SWS Partners Acquires 6,909 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in New Relic were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 31.8% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after buying an additional 1,270,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 14.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,984,000 after buying an additional 605,965 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,924,000 after buying an additional 111,970 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 27.5% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after buying an additional 255,350 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 13.5% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 842,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,811,000 after buying an additional 100,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

New Relic stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.17. The stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,046. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,063.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,829. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.