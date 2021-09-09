SWS Partners Buys 1,423 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SWS Partners raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for about 1.5% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 156.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $320.52. 100,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,897. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.36. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.91 billion and a PE ratio of -104.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.55, for a total transaction of $11,600,977.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 96,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,067,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,030 shares in the company, valued at $31,257,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079,363 shares of company stock worth $291,890,849 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.36.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

