SWS Partners Buys 750 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

SWS Partners boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 1.6% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Shopify were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Shopify by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,389,000 after buying an additional 80,352 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Shopify by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,817,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify stock traded up $26.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,504.18. 29,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,782. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,515.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1,318.03. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market cap of $187.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.29, a PEG ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

