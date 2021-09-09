SWS Partners Cuts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SWS Partners reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up 1.3% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,989. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

