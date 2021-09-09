SWS Partners Grows Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

SWS Partners grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Match Group comprises 1.5% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Match Group were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 114.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 64.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $158.62. 70,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,384. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.33. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.