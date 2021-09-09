SWS Partners Has $2.37 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

SWS Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial comprises approximately 1.5% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 50,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 965.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $3,824,190. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

