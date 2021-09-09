SWS Partners Has $3.81 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SWS Partners grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.5% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.90. 259,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,001,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.78. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

