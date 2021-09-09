SWS Partners Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 1.7% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,241,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

ServiceNow stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $651.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $592.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.52. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.76 and a 12 month high of $681.10. The company has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a PE ratio of 777.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,307 shares of company stock valued at $18,417,272 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.