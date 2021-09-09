SWS Partners Invests $1.29 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,465.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,767.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 937,789 shares of company stock worth $101,535,355. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.81. The company had a trading volume of 50,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,531. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.84 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.29.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

