SWS Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

SWS Partners cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,524 shares during the period. The Interpublic Group of Companies comprises about 1.3% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 699.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $64,000.

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.07. 62,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,997. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

