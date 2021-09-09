SWS Partners Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $214.72. The company had a trading volume of 29,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.30 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.73.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

