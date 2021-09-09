SWS Partners Raises Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

SWS Partners lifted its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Visteon were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after purchasing an additional 332,422 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $33,075,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 32.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,881,000 after purchasing an additional 262,764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 178.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Visteon by 57.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,536,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.21. 899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,225. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 97.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.18. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

VC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

