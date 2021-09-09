SYNC Network Price Hits $0.0304 on Major Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $6,234.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.77 or 0.00450879 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007756 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $459.60 or 0.00987871 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,652,741 coins and its circulating supply is 119,291,838 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

