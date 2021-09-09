Synthetify (SNY) Trading 90.2% Higher This Week

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Synthetify has traded 90.2% higher against the dollar. Synthetify has a total market cap of $38.61 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for approximately $6.86 or 0.00014708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00065838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00132756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00188238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.80 or 0.07358995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,791.01 or 1.00248962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.84 or 0.00822378 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

