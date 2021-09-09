Syntropy (NOIA) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $176.57 million and $2.21 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Syntropy has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00062745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00172942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00015541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00044581 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,446,793 coins. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

