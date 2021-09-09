Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Trading 6.1% Higher

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) traded up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.10 and last traded at $31.06. 19,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 311,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $768.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,830,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,352 shares of company stock worth $1,345,784 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.