Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Gap Up to $42.04

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.04, but opened at $43.12. Tactile Systems Technology shares last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,174.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,040 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,991,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,049.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 203,707 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at $8,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.