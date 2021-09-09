Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.47 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,402,000 after purchasing an additional 141,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 56.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 77.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 70.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

