Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.

TPR traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 37,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.17.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.74.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

