Tapmydata Price Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $24,632.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.86 or 0.00452070 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002633 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007738 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.98 or 0.00981515 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,727 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars.

