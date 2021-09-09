Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 69,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Targa Resources worth $20,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 3.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

