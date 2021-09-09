Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,364 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 68,985 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $27,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Target by 129.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.20. The stock had a trading volume of 72,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $144.76 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.30 and its 200 day moving average is $224.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

