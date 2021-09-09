Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Up to $24.14

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.14, but opened at $24.94. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 47 shares trading hands.

TARS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

The firm has a market cap of $490.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. As a group, research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $228,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,525 over the last three months. 33.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,838,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 234,805 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 153,055 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

