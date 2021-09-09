Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to report $63.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.00 million and the lowest is $63.90 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year sales of $239.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.80 million to $240.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $323.20 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 37.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth $340,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth $306,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 44.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTCF stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tattooed Chef has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

