Tellor (TRB) Price Tops $54.11 on Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $104.82 million and $40.43 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $54.11 or 0.00115629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00061758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00170613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00045327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,014,122 coins and its circulating supply is 1,937,089 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.