Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after acquiring an additional 945,297 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after buying an additional 204,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,923,000 after purchasing an additional 289,820 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THC traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $75.40. 4,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,632 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,977 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.82.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

