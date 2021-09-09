Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.38. 959,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,158. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

