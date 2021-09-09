Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.700 EPS.

TDC traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 961,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,158. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.78.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

