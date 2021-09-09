Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Get Teradata alerts:

TDC stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $56.38. 961,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.