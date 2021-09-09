Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.92-1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 959,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

