Terra Virtua Kolect Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $142.29 million and $23.48 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00061758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00170613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00045327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 537,071,992 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

