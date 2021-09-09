Terracoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $238.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Terracoin has a market cap of $615,760.26 and approximately $238.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,311.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.25 or 0.01440764 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.38 or 0.00570864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.61 or 0.00340331 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025778 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002862 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

