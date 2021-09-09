Terracoin (TRC) Price Down 11% This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Terracoin has a market cap of $620,748.20 and approximately $163.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,698.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $668.84 or 0.01432243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.99 or 0.00550311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00351876 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00037749 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

