TerraUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $122.44 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.48 billion and $122.44 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005739 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009179 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,475,039,833 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.