Tether Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $68.58 billion and approximately $113.86 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00062002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00134271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00190223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.11 or 0.07380452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,241.68 or 0.98406601 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.94 or 0.00765992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.93 or 0.00880890 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,357,085,236 coins and its circulating supply is 68,545,633,035 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.