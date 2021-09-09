Tether (USDT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $95.65 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Tether has a market cap of $68.39 billion and $95.65 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00068150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00132106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00191598 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,764.40 or 1.00169529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.99 or 0.07186412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.83 or 0.00852155 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.72 or 0.00926896 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,362,085,236 coins and its circulating supply is 68,349,613,035 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.