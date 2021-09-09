Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Sells $798,552.00 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TTEK stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.90. 176,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.24. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.91 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.