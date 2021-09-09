Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,794 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Tetra Tech worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $717,680.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,278.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,891 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $148.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.98. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.91 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

