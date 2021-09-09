The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Position Cut by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,562,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 971,736 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 2.6% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.54% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $426,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,861,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 99,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,256. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.50. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.