The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Down to $27.50

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.50, but opened at $25.83. The Beauty Health shares last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 37,991 shares traded.

SKIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.