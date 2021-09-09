The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Trading Down 5.7%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.90 and last traded at $61.90. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.91.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKGFF)

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

